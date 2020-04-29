COVID-19: FG To Deploy Ambulances, Fact-Finding Committee To Kano State

The Federal Government has announced plans to deploy ambulances as well as a fact-finding committee to Kano State.

This is to ascertain the true extent of the effect of the COVID-19 in the state, as well as to improve the state’s efforts in fighting the spread of the disease.

The Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Tuesday during the Presidential Task Force briefing on the COVID-19 in Abuja.

“I know his Excellency, the governor, to be someone who is very well interested in the health of his people and he will be receiving a high-power, a nine-man delegation sent to Kano, by the Federal Ministry of Health today on a fact-finding mission and also to offer support to the COVID-19 response in Kano,” the minister said.

This comes amidst reports of multiple deaths in the state as a result of the COVID-19.

But the state government has termed the reports as fake news, insisting that many of the deaths being reported are not attributed to the virus.

Fresh concerns were, however, raised last week, after testing came to a halt in the state, due to insufficient testing kits.

The number of infections in the state has now risen to 77, while three persons are said to have died from the virus.

Thankfully, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in the early hours of today that testing has now resumed in the state.

“Thanks to incredible efforts of a joint Team from & our partners, the #COVID-19 lab at AKTH, Kano is back up & testing has resumed at the 2nd lab at Bayero University Kano will be activated tomorrow, not where we want to be yet, but will #keeppushing”, the NCDC DG, Chikwe Ihekweazu tweeted.

To also support that drive, the Minister for Health, announced that some ambulances would be sent to the state.

“Ambulances are also to be deployed to Kano to support the state on the provision of emergency patient transportation services”.

