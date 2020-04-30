COVID-19: FG To Begin Training of Medical Workers

The Nigerian government has concluded plans to begin training and capacity building for medical workers especially those in the intensive care sections.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire announced this at the daily joint press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, in Abuja, Nigeria.

He said this is necessitated by the growing number of infectious diseases across the country.

” We shall, as usual, use this opportunity to call on our health care workers to continue to render services to our people while adhering to the laid down standard infection prevention and control measures. An advisory on case management has been developed and is accessible online. The NCDC has also released guidelines on the management of corpses who fall victim to COVID-19″, the Minister said

Dr Ehanire noted with pleasure the warm welcome the Federal Ministry of Health delegation received in Kano.

” I am pleased to report a very fruitful interaction of the FMoH delegation to Kano yesterday. They were well received by His Excellency the Governor and have been able to conduct an appraisal of the situation and start working on outlines of providing technical support to the State COVID-19 task force in several aspects, as well as planning capacity building for the frontline health workers.”

“They also met with many influential community leaders, who all expressed willingness to support the effort of the government.” He said.

The Minister restated the need for people to adhere strictly to the daily advisories given by the health experts.

Source: Channels TV