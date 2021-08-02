fbpx

COVID-19: FG Takes Delivery Of 4.08m Moderna Vaccines

August 2, 20210157
The Federal Government (FG) on Monday received 4,000,080 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States through the COVAX facility.

The vaccine had been approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for emergency use in Nigeria after the examination.

The vaccine doses were delivered through the COVAX facility and arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) around 2:15 am on Sunday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FG To Receive 4.8m Jabs Of Moderna On Monday

The vaccine doses were received by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on behalf of the FG and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Faisal Shuaib, the director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) while addressing the media on Monday morning in Abuja, said the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, purchased 60 ultra-cold chain equipment ahead of the delivery and have since allocated one to each of the 36 states.

This is the second batch of vaccines received by Nigeria after the country had run out of the initial four million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received from the COVAX facility.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Shuaib announced that the vaccines had been exhausted, and on Monday said Nigeria is expecting three additional brands of the vaccine.

He said the country has received communication for the delivery of 3.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, four million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 3.5 million doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech COVID-19 vaccine, and 29.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.

