COVID-19: FG Records Success in Distribution of Essential Commodities Nationwide

The Nigerian Government says it has recorded success in the supply of essential commodities nationwide in spite of the restriction of movement as a result of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed this after receiving briefs from the Manager, Emergency Operation Centre, Engr. Battah Ndirpaya in Abuja.

The Minister stated that the Committee on sustainable production and delivery of essential commodities during the COVID-19 Pandemic through the Emergency Operation Centre has received and resolved a total of 32 cases of complaints on challenges faced in the effective supply/delivery of essential commodities across the country.

Mr Adebayo noted that out of the 32 incidences received and resolved by the Emergency Operation Centre, 27 % involved delivery of food items, 40% were on essential items while 33% were on logistics and manufacturing items.

“A breakdown of the cases by geo-political zones reveals that 27% are from the North-Central, 24% from the South- East, 31% from the South-West while 17% are from the South-South region.” He said.

“The summary of cases received and resolved by geopolitical Zones are as follows: North-West, 13.7% of the cases pertained to the delivery of essential items, while 10.3% were Manufacturing cases; 10.3% involved manufacturing cases.”

“In the South-East; 6.8% involved the delivery of food items in the South West, 10.3% involved the delivery of essential items while another 10.3 % were Manufacturing cases; 6.8% involved the delivery of food items in South-South while 10.3 % pertained to the delivery of essential items and 3.4% of the cases in that Zone were manufacturing cases” He stated.

He, however, revealed that the summary of cases received and resolved by category is 6.8% in the North-Central which were Logistics associated, 3.4% were manufacturing-related, 3.4% cases were in Retail while 13.7% were Market Intelligence cases adding that 13.7% of the cases recorded in the South East were logistics-related while 10.3 % were in manufacturing.

“24.1% cases in the South West were logistics while 6.8% were manufacturing-related, 10.3 % of cases recorded from the South-South were Logistics, 3.4% were in Manufacturing while another 3.4% were Market Intelligence cases.” He added.

Mr Adebayo commended the support of the security agencies and appealed to the State Governors to direct their Ministries of Trade and Industry or any relevant agencies to collaborate with the Security Agencies or Special Task Force on COVID-19 to facilitate easy movement and distribution of food products and other essential commodities.

