COVID-19: FG Receives 699,760 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

August 17, 20210169
The Federal Government on Tuesday announced the delivery of 699,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine which were donated by the UK Government.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency made this known on Tuesday.

“Nigeria has taken delivery of 699,760 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK Government.

“The vaccine will be deployed immediately to the States & administered as the second dose to those who had earlier received only the first dose of the AZ vaccine,” the agency said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that FG on Monday commenced the second phase of administering the vaccines.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

