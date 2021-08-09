COVID-19: FG Postpones Second Batch Of Vaccination

August 9, 2021 234

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has postponed the commencement of the second batch of vaccines that was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Director of Press for PSC, Willie Bassey made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

“This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off of phase 11 vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement reads.

The PSC spokesman said the exercise was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

He, however, failed to give a new date for the rollout of the vaccines.

“A new date will be communicated,” the statement said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that PSC had announced that health officials will begin administering the second batch on Tuesday.

BizWatch Nigeria also recalls that on August 1 the Federal Government (FG) had received 4.08m doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.