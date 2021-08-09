fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

COVID-19: FG Postpones Second Batch Of Vaccination

August 9, 20210234
COVID-19: FG Postpones Second Batch Of Vaccination

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has postponed the commencement of the second batch of vaccines that was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Director of Press for PSC, Willie Bassey made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

“This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off of phase 11 vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement reads.

The PSC spokesman said the exercise was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

RELATED POST: Nigeria To Resume Administering Second Dose Of COVID Vaccines From August 10

He, however, failed to give a new date for the rollout of the vaccines.

“A new date will be communicated,” the statement said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that PSC had announced that health officials will begin administering the second batch on Tuesday.

BizWatch Nigeria also recalls that on August 1 the Federal Government (FG) had received 4.08m doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.

About Author

COVID-19: FG Postpones Second Batch Of Vaccination
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 17, 20130149

War On Fake Drug Experiencing Slow Progress in Northern Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Efforts of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reduce the incidence of fake drugs in northern Nigeria is being resi
Read More
[ MAIN ]FEATURESMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
May 8, 20130149

Hand Washing: Simple, Cheap But Very Effective

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram By Dr Aminu Magashi/ Hand washing is so cheap and simple and can be done by everyone including kids. Evidence has shown that with hand washing, infections a
Read More
More Than 700m Indians Do Not Have Access To COVID-19 Vaccine [ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
February 11, 20210337

People Over 65 Can Use Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine – WHO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Health Organisation has approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on only individuals aged 65 years and above. Following reviews
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.