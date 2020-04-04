COVID-19: FG Plans to Grant Health & Life Insurance Policy to Health Workers

As the fight against the spread of COVID-19 continues, plans are underway by the Nigerian government to provide life and health insurance for her health workers.

The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha announced this at the daily press briefing organised by the Task Force, in Abuja, Nigeria.

He said the move was in recognition of the danger to which frontline health workers in the country are exposed to.

“Government is working with other stakeholders to structure medical and life insurance cover for their protection. I therefore wish to assure them of our commitment and urge them to put in their utmost best as they battle to save us from this ravaging disease” he said.

Mr Boss Mustapha also commended the role of Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations in the battle against the spread of Covid-19.

“The efforts of NGOs and CSOs are also well recognized. I however urge them to deploy their resources, especially community-based manpower to shore up the arrangements by the sub-national entities” he said.

He noted that all hands must be on deck in the fight against the further spread of Covid-19.

Source: VON