COVID-19: FG Orders Civil Servants to Stay at Home

Federal public servants have been ordered to observe a compulsory stay at home, even as the Federal Government continues to find ways by which the novel coronavirus can be combated and ousted from the country.

The Federation’s Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan in a communique on Monday, said the order is in line with measures by the Federal Government to manage the identified cases of COVID-19 and to curtail its spread.

Dr Yemi-Esan in her statement stressed that “as further steps to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential public servants on grade level 12 and below are to stay and work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March 2020 until further notice”.

She also stated that all other categories of officers who will be at work are strongly advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum to reduce physical contact as much as possible.