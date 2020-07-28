COVID-19: FG Extends Second Phase of Eased Lockdown by 1 week

The Federal Government has extended the phase two of the ease of lockdown in the country by another one week.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, announced this on Monday.

He made the announcement at the briefing of the PTF which held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced,” said Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He added, “The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid-El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday 6th August 2020.

“It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines until that date.”

The PTF chairman noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the extension of phase two of the eased lockdown by another four weeks and was due to expire on Wednesday.

He decried that the level of compliance with the existing COVID-19 protocols was discouraging, stressing that a majority of Nigerians have continued to live in denial of the dangerous nature of the disease.

Read the full text of the SGF’s speech at the briefing below:

REMARKS BY THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION/CHAIRMAN OF THE PTF-COVID-19 AT THE NATIONAL PRESS BRIEFING OF MONDAY, 27TH JULY, 2020 ​I welcome you all to the National Briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for Monday, 27th July 2020. You will recall that we briefed the nation on the 29th of June, 2020 sequel to the approval of Mr. President for the extension of phase two of the eased lockdown by another four weeks. That extension is due to expire on Wednesday 29th July 2020 having commenced on June 30th, 2020. ​The PTF has continued to evaluate the developments as well as the level of compliance nationwide and has regrettably come to the inevitable conclusion that majority of Nigerians irrespective of status, creed, and level of education continue to live in denial on the virulent nature of the virus and consistently breach the guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures put in place. We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for the next steps had commenced. The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid El-Kabir) festivities which coincides with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday 6th August 2020. It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines until that date. ​Considering the importance of international air travel to the economy, the PTF and the Aviation Sector are working hard to fast track the reopening of the international airspace. Most importantly, the arrival protocols for passengers on inbound flights are being firmed up for seamless testing and detection. Relevant MDAs will be holding further consultations. The COVID-19 remains very virulent and very dangerous. Current statistics show the following: (i) Global Cases Recorded:16,380,397 cases from 215 countries, Global Deaths: 651,198 Global Recoveries: 10,093,403 (ii) Africa: -Cases: ​​ 848,771 -Deaths:​​​ 17,791 -Recoveries: ​​495,660 (iii) Nigeria: ​-Cases:​​ 40,532 ​-Deaths: ​​858 -Recoveries:​ 17,374 WHO statistics show that on 24th July 2020 the world recorded 284,000 confirmed cases and 9,750 deaths. Both were records in terms of the spike in daily numbers and they represent a red flag to all nations. ​Our analysis has shown that people over 50 years of age especially those with underlying factors remain most at risk. This position is backed by the fact that 65% of fatalities recorded in Nigeria are in this category. That brings me to the need to appeal to Nigerians on the need for a change of behaviour and compliance with guidelines and measures put in place. If you do not need to go outside your home, please stay indoors. Avoid large gatherings and observe all the measures. ​In recent times, our risk communication teams have developed messages aimed at resonating very well with different demographic groups. The common string is the message for compliance and the proper wearing of face masks and coverings in public spaces. The National Coordinator will be elaborating further on this. ​As we prepare for the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, we also want to urge all our Muslim Brothers and Sisters and indeed all Nigerians to continue to observe all measures. We note with delight, the increasing number of States that have shelved activities during the Eid-el-Kabir and we still urge others yet to do so, to follow suit. WHO has also issued Safe Eid practices in the context of COVID-19 and I urge us all to access and disseminate. The National Coordinator will also elaborate on this. Similarly, the PTF appreciates the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who has always been a great champion in the fight against the pandemic for advising Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at Eid grounds and pray at Area Mosques under prescribed protocols. ​Ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to inform you that the PTF is making steady progress in bringing more states within the national network and reporting system. This will greatly enhance the outcome of the COVID-19 national response and will be more beneficial to the citizens of those States and the country in general. ​I now invite the Honourable Minister of Health, the DG NCDC, and the NC to present their updates. ​I thank you all for listening.

Source: Channels TV