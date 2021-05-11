May 11, 2021 177

To effectively contain the COVID-19 virus, as the fear of a resurgence looms, the Federal Government has issued a directive to all states government to enforce strict measures including the no mask, no entry protocol at all businesses and other venues.

This was disclosed by the Head of Technical Secretariat, Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19, Mukhtar Mohammed, at a media briefing in Abuja.

He noted that globally, there had been a shortage of vaccine supplies due to the high demand in India where COVID-19 cases have recorded a spike.

Mohammed said that the shortage “translates to a delay in vaccinating a large proportion of the population and therefore a risk of a large outbreak especially in the context of poor adherence to the recommended public health and social measures.”

He added, “The level of adherence to the use of facemask, physical distancing, temperature checks in public spaces, handwashing and limits on large gatherings remain very poor. In some areas, these are even nonexistent.

“In line with the increasing risk of a surge in cases, the PSC is therefore maintaining the enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations. This is to mitigate the risk of a spike in new cases while the nationwide vaccine rollout continues.

“Further to these recommendations and effective from 0001hours of Tuesday, 11th May 2021, this Phase 4 of the phased restriction of movement shall come into effect. We shall maintain restrictions in mass gatherings outside work settings with a maximum number of 50 people in an enclosed space.

“Enforcement of a mandatory requirement of a seven-day quarantine for all international passengers arriving from foreign destinations while institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving from the three countries of India, Brazil and Turkey.

“Enforced temperature checks and no mask, no entry policy in all public settings; workplace buildings, businesses and places of worship, etc. Access to Government and commercial premises should be denied to persons without facemasks.”

The Chairman of the PSC, Boss Mustapha, said that the new guidelines formed a part of the Phase IV of the eased restriction of the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria.

He said, “This step has become compelling in view of the fragile state of our health systems, the disruption to the vaccines delivery and the lack of compliance with the extant public health measures and social measures contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.

“The PSC has therefore considered it imperative to re-institute the various public health measures that were put in place under the Health Protection Regulations.

“In taking this step, the PSC requests the State Governments to please step up to play lead roles in the area of enforcement and sanctions. Similarly, our appeal goes to traditional, religious and community leaders to take up more ownership and responsibility for risk communication and community engagement on the virulent nature of the pandemic, concerns over the variants of concern and the need for compliance.”