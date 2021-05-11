fbpx
COVID-19: FG Doubles Down On Enforcement Of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ Policy At Businesses

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVID-19 NewsNEWS

COVID-19: FG Doubles Down On Enforcement Of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ Policy At Businesses

May 11, 20210177
COVID-19: FG Doubles Down On Enforcement Of 'No Mask, No Entry' Policy At Businesses

To effectively contain the COVID-19 virus, as the fear of a resurgence looms, the Federal Government has issued a directive to all states government to enforce strict measures including the no mask, no entry protocol at all businesses and other venues.

This was disclosed by the Head of Technical Secretariat, Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19, Mukhtar Mohammed, at a media briefing in Abuja.

He noted that globally, there had been a shortage of vaccine supplies due to the high demand in India where COVID-19 cases have recorded a spike.

Mohammed said that the shortage “translates to a delay in vaccinating a large proportion of the population and therefore a risk of a large outbreak especially in the context of poor adherence to the recommended public health and social measures.”

He added, “The level of adherence to the use of facemask, physical distancing, temperature checks in public spaces, handwashing and limits on large gatherings remain very poor. In some areas, these are even nonexistent.

“In line with the increasing risk of a surge in cases, the PSC is therefore maintaining the enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations. This is to mitigate the risk of a spike in new cases while the nationwide vaccine rollout continues.

READ ALSO: Transcorp Hotels Plans Service Expansion

“Further to these recommendations and effective from 0001hours of Tuesday, 11th May 2021, this Phase 4 of the phased restriction of movement shall come into effect. We shall maintain restrictions in mass gatherings outside work settings with a maximum number of 50 people in an enclosed space.

“Enforcement of a mandatory requirement of a seven-day quarantine for all international passengers arriving from foreign destinations while institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving from the three countries of India, Brazil and Turkey.

“Enforced temperature checks and no mask, no entry policy in all public settings; workplace buildings, businesses and places of worship, etc. Access to Government and commercial premises should be denied to persons without facemasks.”

The Chairman of the PSC, Boss Mustapha, said that the new guidelines formed a part of the Phase IV of the eased restriction of the COVID-19 lockdown in Nigeria.

He said, “This step has become compelling in view of the fragile state of our health systems, the disruption to the vaccines delivery and the lack of compliance with the extant public health measures and social measures contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.

“The PSC has therefore considered it imperative to re-institute the various public health measures that were put in place under the Health Protection Regulations.

“In taking this step, the PSC requests the State Governments to please step up to play lead roles in the area of enforcement and sanctions. Similarly, our appeal goes to traditional, religious and community leaders to take up more ownership and responsibility for risk communication and community engagement on the virulent nature of the pandemic, concerns over the variants of concern and the need for compliance.”

About Author

COVID-19: FG Doubles Down On Enforcement Of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ Policy At Businesses
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 30, 2014073

Lagos State Government To Pay N1.78b To 354 Retirees Today

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It has been reported that the Lagos State Government is set to pay a total of N1.78 billion pension benefits to another batch of 354 workers today. The bene
Read More
European Markets Continue To Record Gains [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 5, 20210169

European Markets Continue To Record Gains

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram European equities mostly climbed Thursday, boosted by US stimulus hopes, vaccine rollouts, and upbeat news from Italy. Frankfurt stocks won 0.9 percent and
Read More
Nigeria Requires ₦2.44 trillion For COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 29, 20200124

COVID-19 Vaccine Might be Ready by September, says Pfizer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pfizer, an American biopharmaceutical company, says its COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for emergency use by September. The pharmaceutical giant, on Tuesday
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.