COVID-19: FG Approves Reopening of Schools For Graduating Students

The Federal Government has okayed ‘safe reopening’ of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.

The Federal Government had closed all schools across the country in March as part of the measures to curb the spread of CoVID-19.

Announcing the partial reopening of schools Monday at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Chairman of the Task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said only students in graduating classes would resume in-person in preparations for their examinations.

The PTF chair said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase II of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatriated by the National Coordinator;

“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020;

“Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places;

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations;

“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable;

“Publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; and community activities;

“Provision of technical support for states to mobilise additional resources for the response.”

Source: THISDAY