COVID-19: FCTA, UATH to Expand Capacity of Gwagwalada Isolation, Treatment Centre

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is working closely with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital to expand the capacity of the Gwagwalada Isolation and Treatment Centre for COVID-19.

The FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, told a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, that the FCTA has so far recorded seven confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bello explained that the isolation centre would provide essential facilities and accommodation for patients who come down with the virus.

The minister who stated that more isolation centres would be created said that the Zuba General Hospital would also be converted to an isolation and treatment facility.

“In implementing the social distance measures, the FCTA has banned all gatherings in public parks, gardens, bars, night clubs, event and football viewing centres.

“In order to curtail the spread of Covid-19, the FCTA has decided to enforce a stay-at-home policy for workers on grade levels 01 to 12, beginning from Tuesday.

“However, workers in the affected category who are on essential duties such as water supply, fire service security, medical services, environmental protection, emergency services are exempted from the policy.

“Shops in the markets and neighbourhood centres in the FCT are to be shut to traders except those who sell essential commodities and medicines.

“However, pharmacies and supermarkets selling essential products and bakeries are to remain open, they should adhere strictly to laid down measures,” Bello said.

The minister urged NGOs and individuals desirous of supporting the fight against Covid-19 to liaise with the co-ordinating response team under the office of the FCT Minister of State.

He enjoined the FCT residents to remain calm, avoid panic-buying and continue to obey all laid down measures.

The minister, who noted that containing the virus still depended on personal choices, advised citizens to follow laid down health and safety protocols as established by the relevant health authorities.

Bello commended religious leaders in the territory for their support and cooperation in ensuring compliance with the directive of gathering restrictions and closure of worship places.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Mr Bala Ciroma, said the command in collaboration with other relevant agencies had deployed adequate personnel to ensure compliance with the ban on gatherings.

The Director, FCT Call Centre, Dr Jumai Ahmadu advised residents to report any church, mosque, club, Cinema or event centre that would violate restriction orders via toll-free numbers: 08099936314, 08099936313.

Source: VON