COVID-19: FCTA Reports Death of 2 Doctors

December 30, 2020 22

The Chief Press Secretary to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, revealed that two doctors in Abuja have died of COVID-19.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, the FCTA said a female doctor with the Gwarimpa General hospital, passed on two weeks ago while a private medical doctor died last week.

Following the recent developments, the known number of medical doctors that have succumbed to COVID-19 in the FCT now stands at four since the outbreak of the virus in March.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT on March 27th, 2020, a total of 4 doctors working in both public and private hospitals have regrettably succumbed to the disease,” the statement partly read.

“The latest, being a female doctor from Gwarimpa General hospital, who passed on two weeks ago and a private medical doctor over the last week.”

READ ALSO: Major Investment Risks; Here’s Why 2021 Could be a Year of Massive Opportunity

The statement was in reaction to a report credited to the Chairman of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Enema Amodu, that FCTA hospitals were currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19.