COVID-19: FCTA Directs Closure Of Parks During Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed the closure of parks and recreation centres during the Eid-el-Kabir prayer and celebrations in the territory.

The FCTA also said the Eid-el-Kabir prayers should be held in open spaces and should only be filled to 50 per cent capacity to ensure physical and social distancing.

This is contained in a guideline issued by Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement explained that the guidelines were reached at a meeting of the FCT Emergency Operations Committee on COVID-19, chaired by the Bello.

According to the statement, the meeting noted the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the FCT and the possibility of a third wave and sought for ways to curtail its spread.

The statement read, “Thus, guided by the advice of the health professionals, the following guidelines are hereby issued for the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations in the FCT;

“All Eid prayers in the FCT are to be held in the open spaces at Jumma’at Mosques as well as the National Eid Ground.

“This is based on medical advice that it is safer to hold large gatherings in open air spaces than in enclosed structures.

“All open Eid grounds should have multiple entry and exit points with hand washing and temperature checking facilities.”

“All parks and recreational grounds and facilities shall remain closed throughout the festive period.

“Worshippers are enjoined to adhere to all prescribed non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of facial coverings, constant hand washing and physical distancing.”