fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERSOCIETY

COVID-19: FCTA Directs Closure Of Parks During Eid-el-Kabir Celebration

July 18, 2021080
COVID-19: FCTA Directs Closure Of Parks During Eid-el-Kabir celebration

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed the closure of parks and recreation centres during the Eid-el-Kabir prayer and celebrations in the territory.

The FCTA also said the Eid-el-Kabir prayers should be held in open spaces and should only be filled to 50 per cent capacity to ensure physical and social distancing.

This is contained in a guideline issued by Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement explained that the guidelines were reached at a meeting of the FCT Emergency Operations Committee on COVID-19, chaired by the Bello.

According to the statement, the meeting noted the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the FCT and the possibility of a third wave and sought for ways to curtail its spread.

READ ALSO: Alakija Bemoans Speculations Attributing Her Oil Bloc Acquisition To Maryam Babangida

The statement read, “Thus, guided by the advice of the health professionals, the following guidelines are hereby issued for the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations in the FCT;

“All Eid prayers in the FCT are to be held in the open spaces at Jumma’at Mosques as well as the National Eid Ground.

“This is based on medical advice that it is safer to hold large gatherings in open air spaces than in enclosed structures.

“All open Eid grounds should have multiple entry and exit points with hand washing and temperature checking facilities.”

“All parks and recreational grounds and facilities shall remain closed throughout the festive period.

“Worshippers are enjoined to adhere to all prescribed non-pharmaceutical preventive measures of facial coverings, constant hand washing and physical distancing.”

About Author

COVID-19: FCTA Directs Closure Of Parks During Eid-el-Kabir Celebration
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oando Fails to Submit Q3 Financial Results, Blames SEC COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 8, 20200335

Oando Fails to Submit Q3 Financial Results, Blames SEC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Energy company, Oando Plc is holding the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) responsible for its failure to submit its third quarter (Q3) 2020 financia
Read More
October 2, 20130101

2015: Igbo World Assembly Give Conditions To Support Jonathan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ndigbo have given conditions under which they would support President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he finally decides to run. Chairman of the Igbo World
Read More
Patience jonathan COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
February 2, 20190218

Court Orders Forfeiture of over N1 billion Allegedly owned by Patience Jonathan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of N1,000,494,000 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety Four Thousand N
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.