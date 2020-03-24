COVID-19: FCT Area Councils’ Secretariats Closed Indefinitely

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, FCT chapter, has announced the closure of all the six Area Council of the FCT until further notice.

The ALGON Chairman, FCT Chapter, Alhaji Mustapha Adamu Danze disclosed this in a joint press conference in Abuja Nigeria’s Capital.

Alhaji Danze, who is also the Chairman of the Gwagwalada Area Council while addressing journalists in the company of the other five council chairmen said all council staff is expected to strictly comply with the directive.

The FCT ALGON Chairman said the action was to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the territory which was earlier described by the World Health Organisation, WHO, as a global pandemic.

He added that there will be skeletal services across the six Area Councils, especially with the Health Department.

According to him “We are here to address the spread on the fast-spreading epidemic virus which is already deep in the FCT Area councils in synergy with the FCT administration.

“The Skeletal services will still be subject in the Secretariat particularly our health department hence they will be deployed to our communities to Sensitise the public to curtain the virus“.

He explained that the skeletal services will be subject to final to FCT administration where collectively everybody will go back to work but for now, all Secretariats are closed.

The Chairman further explained that all the Council Chairmen are working assiduously with the FCT Administration to curtail the spread of the disease to residents of the FCT.

Danze said all the six Council Chairmen reached the conclusion in the interest of the staff and resident during a meeting on Monday in the council secretariat of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Abuja.

The Chairman assured that appropriate measure has been put in place to ensure that staff salary is paid as at when due despite the closure of the six Area Council Secretarial.

Alhaji Danze who noted that most of the work would be at home emphasized that the council secretariats will remain closed and further directive will be issued in the future as to when it will be reopened.

The six Area Councils of the FCT are Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abaji, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kuje and Kwali area councils.

Chairmen of all the six area councils attended the press conference.

Source: VON