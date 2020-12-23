fbpx
COVID-19: Failure To Wear Mask Can Cost Offenders One year Prison Sentence, says Sanwo-Olu

December 23, 2020040
The Lagos State Government has cautioned residents of the state that failure to wear face mask could cost them a one-year prison sentence.

The warning comes in the wake of the Presidential Task Force stating that there was indication that Nigeria was experiencing a second wave of infections, given the recent spike in the number of positive cases.

“In Nigeria, the indication is that we have entered a second wave of infections, and we stand the risk of not just losing the gains from the hard work of the last nine months, but also losing the precious lives of our citizens,” Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation who represented Boss Mustapha, chairman of the PTF, said.

READ ALSO: ₦400 billion Needed For COVID-19 Vaccine – Health Minister

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who contracted the virus and is currently undergoing treatment, stated that, the state can not afford a second lockdown.

Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to comply with health protocols and non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) as measures to the the spread of the virus.

The governor in a Twitter post on Tuesday, warned members of the public that violation of the guidelines could cost offenders one year prison term.

“Did you know? Failure to wear a face mask in public or breach of any COVID-19 regulations, you can be prosecuted under the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Prevention) Regulations or Criminal Law of Lagos State and upon conviction liable to imprisonment up to one (1) year,” the post read.

As of December 21, 2020, Lagos, is the most hit state in Nigeria. The NCDC has confirmed 26,767 cases in the state, of this figure 24,096 recoveries and 237 deaths have been recorded.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

