COVID-19: EU Gives Nigeria €50 million Grant to Curb Spread

The European Union (EU) has given Nigeria a grant of €50 million to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, broke the news in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, Ketil Karlsen, head of EU delegation, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his address to the nation, describing it as “powerful”.

“EU gives Nigeria a grant of 50 million Euro to fight Covid-19. Head of EU delegation, Amb Ketil Karlsen, at the event commended President Buhari for “your powerful address to the nation last night,” and for “the bold and necessary measures you’ve taken,” the tweet read.

EU gives Nigeria a grant of 50 million Euro to fight Covid-19. Head of EU delegation, Amb Ketil Karlsen, at the event commended President Buhari for “your powerful address to the nation last night,” and for “the bold and necessary measures you’ve taken.”

On Monday, Buhari announced an extension of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the federal capital territory (FCT) by two weeks.

The president first ordered a two-week lockdown on March 30, saying he took the decision to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Buhari said he decided to extend the lockdown to ensure that the disease which is now being transmitted within communities is checked.

Nigeria has recorded 343 cases of COVID-19.

The disease has spread across 19 states and the federal capital territory.

Lagos, with 189 cases, has the highest toll with 55% of the total figure.

While 91 patients have been discharged, 10 persons have lost their lives to the disease.