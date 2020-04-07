COVID-19: Energy Firm Donates Medical Equipment Worth ₦500 million to 4 States

A private energy company, Mainstream Energy Solution, has donated medical equipment worth ‎₦500 million to support the fight against COVID-19 in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states in North Central Nigeria, and Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The Company’s head of corporate communications, Mr Gbenga Adebogbole, presented the medical equipment to the Niger state government in Minna the state capital,

He said the gesture by the company, which owns the Shiroro, Kainji and Jebba hydropower plants and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, was part of their corporate social responsibilities in the fight against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Each of the benefiting states of Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and Abuja would receive 1000 pieces of face masks, 500 standard hospital beds and one ventilator each except, Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital that will get two ventilators”, he said.

While receiving the equipment on behalf of the state government, wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello, disclosed that the state government has equipped the isolation centre at the state General Hospital, Minna and has converted the social rehabilitation centre to an additional isolation centre. She commended the donors for the gesture and ensured adequate usage of the facilities.

Source: VON