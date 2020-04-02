COVID-19: Emir of Kano Urges Residents to Observe Social Distancing,

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has called on residents to continue to observe all the necessary preventive measures and obey all instructions from health practitioners to prevent being infected by the Coronavirus.

While addressing the people on Wednesday, the Emir expressed concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

He said that the emirate has directed all district, village heads, and religious leaders to continue to closely monitor the people and report any suspicious symptoms to the health experts.

“I want to call your attention to observe proper personal hygiene, to wash your hands with soap and water regularly, ensure social distancing and stay home as directed by health experts.

“It has been the tradition of our forefathers to always call the attention and sensitize the people on how to control the further escalation of an outbreak like this because our task is to protect the lives and property of our people,” he said.

Bayero also asked the stated government to provide palliative measures to help the people who may likely be affected by the current outbreak.

Speaking further, the Emir asked Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery for those affected by the disease.

He also commended both the Federal and state governments for their continued efforts to ensure that the citizens remain safe.

Source: Channels TV