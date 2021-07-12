COVID-19: Delta Variant Discovered In Oyo State

July 12, 2021 130

The Delta variant of coronavirus has been uncovered in Oyo State, the Government announced.

Dr. Olabode Ladipo, the State Incident Manager and coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre while confirming the development, urged the general public to take extra caution.

A statement issued on Sunday night by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde warned the residents against letting down the guards to dangerous consequences.

“This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase the severity of infection and outcomes.

“As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society,” the statement read in part.

Oyo State Government also advised all inbound travellers to always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.

“The ‘Own Your Action’ (OYA) initiative of the State Government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others.

“The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force hereby appeals to the good people of Oyo State to comply with these and other advisories as they apply to individuals and organisations.

“It would be appreciated if all in-bound travellers from overseas maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.”

Residents are also enjoined to seek medical care and avail the opportunity of free testing whenever they see any symptom.