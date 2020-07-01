COVID-19: Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Wife Tests Positive

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor announced this on his Twitter handle today, saying he and his wife are well and remain in isolation.
More details later.
Source: Channels TV
Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor announced this on his Twitter handle today, saying he and his wife are well and remain in isolation.
More details later.
Source: Channels TV
August Alsina, an American singer and songwriter, has
Facebook Comments