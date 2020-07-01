COVID-19: Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Wife Tests Positive

- July 1, 2020
Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced this on his Twitter handle today, saying he and his wife are well and remain in isolation.

More details later.

Source: Channels TV

