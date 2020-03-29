COVID-19: Dangote Tests Negative

Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, says he has tested negative for coronavirus.

The world’s richest black man was thought to have been exposed to the virus after he came in contact with Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has tested positive.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dangote announced that he took the test as a global citizen and business leader.

He said he is leading a group of private sector leaders in supporting government efforts to tackle the disease.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE,” the tweet read.

“CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders&our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19. We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE. (1/2) — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) March 29, 2020

CACOVID(Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders&our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19. We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.(2/2) — Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) March 29, 2020

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded 97 coronavirus cases.

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, and Abba Kyari, presidential chief of staff, are some of the prominent persons who have tested positive for the disease.

Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), is the only one who has died of the virus in the country.

He died on Monday after returning to the country from a trip to the UK.

Source: The Cable