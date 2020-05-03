COVID-19: Dangote Donates 400 Mobile Testing Lab to Kano State

Africa’s richest man and President Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has donated a 400 daily capacity COVID-19 mobile testing lab to Kano state north western Nigeria.

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje announced the donation of Aliko Dangote’s Mobile Testing Centre to the state on Saturday in a Media briefing held at the Government House Kano.

“As we are targeting more Testing Centres in the state, the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is donating Mobile Testing Centre with the capacity of testing 400 people daily. The facility is coming to Kano in the next two days, precisely on Monday” the Governor said.

Dangote had earlier donated a 500-bed isolation centre to Kano State situated at Sani Abacha stadium in the metropolis.

Ganduje had earlier decried the rising cases of the COVID-19 in the state saying it is a thing of great concern.

“Though we are aware that with the reopening of the Aminu Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Testing Centre with a capacity of 88 samples per day, and the coming up of another Testing Centre at Bayero University, Kano, with the capacity of 20 samples per day, such will translate to the rise in identified positive cases,” the Governor said.

He called on people of the state to obey health professional advice to curtail the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

