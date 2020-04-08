COVID-19: Court of Appeal Presents New Guidelines for Election Petition Tribunal

The acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has rolled out new guidelines to enhance expeditious hearing of pending cases while still ensuring safety in court and election petition tribunals.

The action is in furtherance of earlier notices for the enforcement of the directive issued by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, which is in tandem with the COVID-19 Regulations 2020, made pursuant to Quarantine Act 2004 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In order to reduce the time spent in an argument in court, the new practice direction encouraged ‘lawyers to use their letterhead paper and clearly identify all relevant details such as their names clearly stating which party they are appearing for and to indicate their designation such as Attorney General of the Federation, state counsel and senior advocate, among others.’

The new guidelines equally requested lawyers to clearly state when the briefs are filed, what date with Appellant(s), Respondent(s) (where multiple parties) – each must be properly identified.

They are to properly identify the processes filed by date of filing and date of the process, including preliminary objections (if any), suit number/appeal numbers to be clearly stated and name of the party.

Also, the date of judgment and court–example: Judgment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Holden at Kado, or judgment of the Kogi High Court Holden at Lokoja, or judgment of the Federal High Court Holden at Ondo Town. The judgment of Federal High Court, State High Court, Industrial Court, etc indicating the place of the court and the date of filling of the appeal.

Other particulars to be supplied by lawyers, according to the guidelines include; date records were transmitted (if any as stamped by the Court of Appeal Registry); reply brief (if any); Cross-Appeal/Cross Respondent; date of service – that is the date on which process was received by the other party.

Justice Dongban-Mensem directed that ”all these details shall be submitted electronically to the office of the Chief Registrar for onward transmission and copies must be sent to the respective DCRs.”

She said that ”the use of electronic channels of communication reduces the amount of talking and time expended over a matter in court.”

“As we do know, the court is an enclosed place so much talk with its characteristic spewing of saliva predisposes both court workers and the public to health hazards especially in this time of menacing COVID-19 pandemic,” Justice Dongban-Mensem added.

Source: VON