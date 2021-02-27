COVID-19: Cote d’Ivoire Becomes Second African Country To Receive COVAX Vaccine

February 27, 2021 28

West African country Cote d’Ivoire has received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility (COVAX).

The delivered vaccines, which is the first batch, are the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines.

Cote d’Ivoire becomes the second African nation, after Ghana’s 600,000 vaccine doses, to receive vaccines through COVAX.

Making public this development was the World Health Organisation (WHO) through its regional director, Matshidiso Moeti.

Moeti disclosed that health workers in the frontlines will be among the first recipients of the vaccines.

Disclosing the news, Moeti tweeted, “Cote d’Ivoire is the second country in Africa to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

“504,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine just arrived in Abidjan. Another step towards #VaccinEquity & a symbol of global cooperation & solidarity,” Moeti wrote.

READ ALSO: Stock Market Slips Into Red Zone, Wema Bank’s Stock Declines

“Over half a million vaccines just arrived in Abidjan & will be rolled out with frontline health workers in the coming days.”

Nigeria awaits delivery of 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX programme.

The COVAX programme ensures equa; access to vaccines for every country around thw world.

On the official handle of the WHO, it was stated that the Ivorian Government would kick-start a vaccination campaign Monday, March 1, positioning it as the first African nation to roll out COVAX vaccines.