fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsSPORTS

COVID-19 Cost European Clubs €7bn -UEFA

February 3, 2022024
UEFA Announces Changes To Champions League Competition

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Europe’s clubs with a massive seven billion euro-crater in their bank accounts, a UEFA report concluded on Thursday.

The virus interrupted the past two seasons, with many games, played to empty terraces, ending an uninterrupted rise in revenue over the previous 20 years.

Without gate receipts, sponsorship down, and television rights receipts hit, clubs suffered a four billion euros hit in 2019-2020 and three billion in 2020-2021.

Lockdowns imposed to reduce the spread of the virus that has killed nearly 2 million in Europe and 5.69 million worldwide cut off the clubs’ financial lifeblood – The Football Fans.

Ticket sales were dived by 4.4bn euros, while there was a forecast 1.7bn drop in sponsorship and a 0.9bn reduction in television rights.

These figures correlate with the forecast loss contained in UEFA’s report in May 2021 which put at 7.2bn euros the loss for Europe’s 711 top flight sides.

The latest UEFA study includes the results of these same 711 clubs for the year 2020, as well as the financial statements of 95 major teams for the year 2021, particularly marked by games played behind closed doors. 

These long months of empty stadiums caused a hectic decrease in ticketing revenues, plummeting by 88 percent in 2021 compared to 2019. Sluggish transfer market –

Impact of Covid On The Transfer Market

“Revenues due to transfers decreased by 40 percent during summer 2020, January 2021, and summer 2021 transfer windows” compared to their original level, the European body pointed out.

European clubs spent 3.8 billion euros in the summer of 2021, compared to 6.5 billion in the summer transfer window of 2019. 

But UEFA also stressed signs of recovery that have been observed in recent months as “fans seem to have more appetite than ever to return to the stadium”.

It also noted a rebound in the January transfer window which closed on Monday with an estimated 950 million euros spent last month in Europe, according to UEFA. 

PR: Transfer Spend In Football Down By 14% In 2021
Related tags :

About Author

COVID-19 Cost European Clubs €7bn -UEFA
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 11, 20151211

FIFA Postpones Bidding Process for 2026 World Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The bidding process for the FIFA 2026 World Cup has been postponed following allegations and probe of the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. FIFA Secretary General,
Read More
FCTA Bans Street Protest COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 16, 20200598

FCTA Issues New Guidelines On Termination of Movement To Curb Spread of COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA has released new guidelines on cessation of the movement aimed at containing the continuous spread of COV
Read More
June 18, 20150175

Dangote Still Has Plans Of Buying Arsenal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has reiterated his desire to buy Premier League club Arsenal. The Nigerian businessman is worth an estimated $18.4b
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.