COVID-19: Comedian Ali Baba Narrates Experience, Says COVID Not A Scam

January 5, 2021 32

Comedian Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, narrates his ordeal with COVID-19, urging Nigerians to take precautions, stating that the numbers released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are not “a scam”.

Akpobome took to his Instagram page to share with Nigerians his experience with the deadly virus while he was housed at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Yaba.

He said that the disease was not selective of its victims, as everyone was vulnerable.

He stated that people “are dying every day” and that “those numbers are not fake”.

The comedian shared, “The second wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the one before. People are dying — pastors, doctors, professors, billionaires, poor men, less privileged… people are dying everyday. Those numbers you see are not fake.

“I have spoken with people who attended parties and died two days later. COVID-19 is real, don’t let anyone deceive you. Anyone who tells you COVID-19 is scam, don’t trust the person.”

In a follow-up post, he said, “Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.

“COVID is real. Observe all the protocols. People are dying. And it’s not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool.”