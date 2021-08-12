fbpx

COVID-19 Cases Not Threatening Enough For A Lockdown – FG

August 12, 2021
The Federal Government (FG) on Thursday said that it was not considering a lockdown despite rising cases of COVID-19 infections across Nigeria.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health while speaking at the weekly ministerial briefing organized at the State House in Abuja, said the cases were not threatening enough, yet, for a lockdown to be considered.

Nigeria had on Wednesday recorded 790 cases of new COVID-19 infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The figure was the highest in about six months.

A recent surge in infections has been partly attributed to the Delta variant, which is believed to be more contagious and deadlier.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Nigeria is expected to step up its COVID-19 vaccination program after receiving over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US government last week.

The second phase of the national vaccination programme is expected to kick-off next Monday.

