COVID-19: CAN Adamawa Chapter Directs Churches to Shutdown

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria,(CAN) Adamawa state chapter, Dami Mamza, has ordered churches to shut down services that may attract a crowd as a necessary measure to forestall the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus in Adamawa state.

Wedding ceremonies, vigils, revivals, and other church events were also banned in the Christian body.

The clergyman made this known at a media briefing at the CAN state headquarters in Yola the Adamawa state capital on Tuesday.

He called on the church to take the lead by working with the government in halting the spread of the virus across the state hence the need for worshippers to comply with the government in restricting their practices to secure the health of their members and ensure public health safety.

The state Chairman lamented the pace at which the coronavirus is spreading and calls for collaboration and unity of purpose in the struggles in curtailing the further spread and the far-reaching damages of the disease.

The clergy, therefore, appealed to Christians and all people of goodwill to duly observe the adjustments made regarding worship and other activities.

He also urged proprietors of all Christian Schools to comply with the government directives by closing all Christian schools on or before Friday 27th March 2020.

Source: Channels TV