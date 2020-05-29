COVID-19: Buhari Urges Developed Countries to Cancel Debts owed by Poor Countries from

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked “developed countries” to cancel debts owed by “poor countries” to enable them recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a UN-backed high-level meeting which held virtually, Buhari said global solidarity was the hope for humanity in this pandemic.

He urged “developed countries” to provide free additional resources through an international consensus to assist poor countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

”The world has changed through COVID-19 and so must the global financing architecture for development financing and the response to the current pandemic,” he said.

“There is an urgent need for weak and needy countries especially those of Africa, to receive a fresh reprieve.

”This is a historic plague affecting every corner of the globe. In the circumstances, the response needed must be global, unconditional, comprehensive, and rapid.

“Debts must be forgiven and cancelled. Free additional resources are needed urgently through an international consensus to enable poor countries work to reverse the devastation of COVID-19 to the human race.

”Rising now and standing together in true global solidarity to my mind is the only hope for humanity, the best approach to safeguarding the 2030 SDGs and the only way we can build back for more resilient economies and societies.”

The president also used the opportunity to talk about the devastating impact of the pandemic on the Nigerian economy and the strategies being implemented by the government to manage the situation.

”For Nigeria, the shocks are multiple, including the sharp decline in international oil prices which has negatively impacted revenues and growth, worsened external and domestic positions, and further increased banking sector vulnerabilities, resulting in enormous human and economic toll on the country,” Buhari said.