COVID-19: Buhari Authorizes Distribution of 150 Seized Trucks of Rice

- April 7, 2020
In a bid to provide food security to Nigerians, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has revealed that the federal government has taken possession of 150 trucks of rice with the Nigerian Custom’s Service and would commence distribution to poor Nigerians across the country

She made this known on Monday during a live press briefing in Abuja while answering questions from journalists on efforts of the government towards providing food security to its citizens during the lockdown period in some states, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world.

According to her, “The president has approved grains from strategic reserves, and the Nigerian Customs Service had in its custody, a lot of rice that have been seized, and there are 150 trucks of rice that are now being handed over to the humanitarian ministry for distribution across the states of the federation.”

Source: THISDAY

