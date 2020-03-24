COVID-19: Buhari Advises Lagos, Abuja Residents to Stay Indoors

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised residents of Lagos and Abuja to stay indoors in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja.

“All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non-essential outings until further advice is given,” Mr. Mustapha said.

President Buhari also on Monday suspended the weekly Federal Executive Council meetings until further notice.

The President took the decision on the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus.

The Task Force also approved other additional measures including, the postponement of the meeting of Council of State scheduled for Thursday the 26th of March 2020.

Other measures taken include that all land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure should now be closed to human traffic for 4 weeks effective from the 23rd of March, 2020.

The President also noted that in order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) will direct on actions to be taken immediately.

He also resolved that if and when the need arises, any national assets required for use in the response to COVID-19 will be mobilized and deployed.

An assurance was also given that at the highest level, engagements with state governors in order to ensure a collaborative and effective response to COVID19, are ongoing.

