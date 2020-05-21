COVID-19: Bauchi Governor Lifts Ban on Religious Activities, Suspends Lockdown

Bauchi State Government has lifted the ban on religious activities and suspended the lockdown imposed on residents in the state.

This according to the state governor, Bala Mohammed takes effect from today, Thursday, May 21.

The governor made this announcement on at the stakeholders’ meeting held at the Command Guest House in Bauchi, the state capital.

He explained that the development followed the success achieved so far in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and enjoined the stakeholders to assist the government in ensuring that the protective tool put in place are adhered to strictly in order to be free from the infection.

“This decision will be taken by you because the total decision of the lockdown was taken by you. We are just suggesting as a government and on behalf of the government, I am suggesting that as from Thursday, we should lift the lockdown, even the one in Katagum, because it has been 10 days and of course the whole state.

“People will go about their normal businesses, pray on Friday and Eid if we agree on context and character so that people will go to Eid, but we will need the support of our royal fathers so that there will be no such celebrations,” he said.

The governor commended the religious leaders and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation while the lockdown lasted, and added that whatever decision arrived at, will be fully implemented as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it clear that the pandemic is here to stay.

