COVID-19: Attendees at Abba Kyari’s Burial Test Negative, says FCTA

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) says all persons who were exposed during the burial of Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, have tested negative for COVID-19.

Mohammed Kawu, acting secretary, health and human services secretariat at the FCTA, made the announcement according to a tweet on the FCTA’s handle.

Kyari died on April 17 as a result of COVID-19 complications in Lagos, and was buried in Abuja the next day.

Events at the burial generated reactions on social media as attendees openly flouted prevention guidelines issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), such as social distancing, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On April 18, Kawu announced that all those who were not properly kitted at the burial would be isolated.

Also, on April 19, Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, confirmed that government officials who attended the burial were asked to distance themselves from the presidential villa.

However, in an announcement on Sunday evening, Kawu said all those identified and isolated tested negative and have been reunited with their families.

“The FCT Health & Human Services Secretariat is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late COS to the President have completed their 14days of isolation. Tests were conducted and they have all tested NEGATIVE to #COVID19,” it read.

Source: The Cable