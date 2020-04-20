COVID-19: APC Governors Call For Unity, Obedience To Social Distancing Rule

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum have called on Nigerians to be united and obey the social distancing rule in the fight against COVID-19

The chairman of the forum and governor of Kebbi State, Governor Atiku Bagudu made the call in a press statement.

He said the death of the President’s former Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari is a loss to Nigeria.

“The death of Mallam Abba is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. As Progressive Governors, we, on this sad day, hereby re-affirm our unconditional support to the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.

We call on all Nigerians, irrespective of our political, religious, ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the Federal Government in the fight against this deadly virus.

“We also call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we salute all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic” he said.

Source: VON