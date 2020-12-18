fbpx
COVID-19: Another Lockdown Looms As NCDC Records 1,145 New Cases

December 18, 2020050
Nigeria continues to record new daily record high as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported that the country crossed 1,000 new infections on Thursday with 1,145 new COVID-19 cases.

This is more than nine months since the agency confirmed the first case of COVID-19 suggesting that another lockdown may be looming.

The figure was recorded across 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on December 17, 2020. Lagos State was the most hit with 459 new samples, followed by the FCT and Kaduna with 175, 138 respectively.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 figure has now surpassed 76,000. The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 cautions that a second wave of the virus is lurking.

One patient was reported to have died of complications from the virus on Thursday, taking the death toll caused by the virus to 1,201.

The centre also reported that 335 persons were discharged on Thursday, raising the number of recoveries to 67,110.

So far, a total of 76,207 cases have now been confirmed across 36 states and the FCT.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

