COVID-19: Air Peace, Arik, Others Suspend Flight Operations

Domestic airlines in Nigeria have begun suspending all flight operations over the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The suspension of operations is coming a couple of days after a memo by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority announcing the closure of all airports to international flights.

In different statements, Air Peace, Arik Air, Aero Contractor, Azman Air and Dana Air announced the suspension of all flight operations.

Dana Air announced that it would stop flight operations from today (Wednesday) for two weeks.

“In line with the precautionary measures by the Lagos State government to stem the spread of the COVID-19, kindly note that all our flight operations will be suspended effective Wednesday, the 25th of March for two weeks,” the airline said.

In its statement, Air Peace said that the suspension was done in the best interest of the nation, passengers and entire workforce.

“This difficult decision was reached in order to support the efforts of the Federal Government and other stakeholders in curbing the spread of this virus in our nation, while also protecting our esteemed passengers and staff from becoming victims of the pandemic,” Air Peace added.

The suspension is to take effect from Friday.

Similarly, Arik Air would also suspend operations from Friday.

The airline said customers can still make use of their tickets when it resumes operation.

“The safety and well-being of our valued customers is paramount at this period of health emergency.

“We implore everyone to keep safe and abide by all directives issued by governmental authorities,” a statement by Roy Ilegbodu, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, read.

Azman Air said that its operation would be suspended for two weeks from Friday.

It said, “The consensus was reached after a detailed consultation with stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry and in a bid to support the Federal Government efforts in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus and to ensure its eventual eradication.”

Also, Aero Contractor in a statement, said in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, it decided to suspend flight services in support of initiatives and precaution to ensure that there is no community infection in the country.

“This is also in line with the decision of the Lagos State government, which has prohibited any gathering that is more than 20 persons.

“Coronavirus, known as COVID-19, is a global threat to our humanity and considering its devastating effect on many countries where it has led to death of thousands of people, we have decided to make this onerous sacrifice by suspending our flight operations for two weeks, effective midnight 26 March, 2020.

“After the two-week duration, we will review the progress made and take a decision on resumption of operations,” the statement by Aero Contractor reads.

Source: Sahara Reporters