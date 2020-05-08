COVID-19: Africa CDC Donates Laboratory Equipment, Testing Reagents to Nigeria

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has donated additional laboratory equipment and testing reagents to Nigeria, as part of a partnership to accelerate #COVID19 Testing (PACT).

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Thursday via its Twitter handle @NCDCgov.

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of Member States and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control, and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats.

We are grateful to @AfricaCDC for providing additional lab equipment & testing reagents to Nigeria, as part of Partnership to Accelerate #COVID19 Testing (PACT) The initiative aims to ensure production of test kits and acceleration of testing in the African region pic.twitter.com/pZHr1WNrJj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 7, 2020

Source: VON