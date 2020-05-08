COVID-19: Africa CDC Donates Laboratory Equipment, Testing Reagents to Nigeria

- May 8, 2020
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has donated additional laboratory equipment and testing reagents to Nigeria, as part of a partnership to accelerate #COVID19 Testing (PACT).

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Thursday via its Twitter handle @NCDCgov.

Africa CDC is a specialized technical institution of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of Member States and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control, and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats.

Source: VON

