COVID-19: Afreximbank Unveils $1.5 billion Facility To Support African Economies

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution and its partners have unveiled a $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 pandemic response facility (COPREFA) to assist African economies.
Other stakeholders are; International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and Arab Bank For Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).
According to the statement, the facility will be accessible to eligible central banks, commercial banks and businesses to finance the importation of medical supplies, as well as agricultural equipment and fertilizers essential for addressing the pressing food production deficit.
COPREFA will also address sudden declines in financial flows, including a drop off in trade and project finance, migrant remittances, portfolio investment and foreign direct investments (FDIs).
Afreximbank said standard eligibility criteria and credit appraisal process have been developed in order to facilitate implementation of the facility.
Benedict Oramah(pictured), president of Afreximbank, said: “Afreximbank’s priority has always been to step-up when markets fall. That is why we are supporting African economies forcefully at the time of great difficulties.
“COPREFA, a product of a unique international partnership, is a major contribution to the global fight against the pandemic and will work alongside our other programs to ensure Africa’s future remains bright beyond this economic shock. We thank our partners for the confidence.”
Sidi Ould, director-general of BADEA, said: “BADEA has joined the fight against the pandemic by allocating a gross amount of more than $500 million in the COPREFA and other initiatives.
Afreximbank launched Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) in March 2020 to support African economies, of which over $5 billion has been disbursed.
