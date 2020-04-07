COVID-19: Adamawa Governor Applauds Patriotism, Sacrifice, Understanding of Citizens

The Adamawa State Governor, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commended the patriotism, sacrifice, and understanding of the citizens of the State towards combating the ravaging Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Governor who gave the commendation on Monday in Yola, the state capital, expressed the gratitude of the Government to all who responded by supporting the battle to prevent COVID-19 from coming to the State.

According to Governor Fintiri said “the outpouring solidarity and support sparked by this shared challenge has been phenomenal” and this informed Government’s intervention through the provision of food items for distribution to the vulnerable across the 21 Local Government Areas of the State”.

Donations

The state COVID-19 team received donations from the People’s Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives, who supported the campaign against COVID-19 with 2.5 Million Naira, 2 Million naira and a facility to serve as a containment centre should there be a need for it, by a businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Musa Garba and the United Bank for Africa, UBA, which pledged to donate 28.5 Million naira.

Governor Fintiri appreciated all the donations made.

“Your donation is greatly appreciated in the effort supporting the ability of Government to respond to COVID-19, especially where the needs are greatest,” said Governor Fintiri.

He appealed to all well-meaning citizens to emulate the good gestures of the donors, while assuring the people that the donations received will go towards funding the strategic preparedness and response to the pandemic in the state.

The Adamawa State Governor, however, appealed to all to ensure they adhere to basic practices of handwashing, social distancing, and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In another development, the Adamawa State Government has released the sum of 20 Million naira to the association of Tricycle (Keke-Napep) Operators, to cushion the impact of the 14-day lockdown, considered a critical transport sector.

Source: VON