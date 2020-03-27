COVID-19 Ad hoc Monitoring Taskforce in Calabar Preaches Self-Isolation

The COVID-19 ad hoc monitoring task force in Calabar Cross River State has reiterated the need for Nigerians to adhere to the government’s directive to self-isolate.

Dr. Betta Edu, Chairman of the task force made the remark in Calabar, the capital city of Cross River State while flagging off a state-wide monitoring exercise at the U. J. Esuene Stadium.

Edu, who decried the difficulty experienced in ensuring people observe self-isolation, lamented about the challenges they face.

“Nigerians are stubborn. People do not take the spread of the virus seriously. People still attend parties; transporters flout the directives to limit the number of passengers they convey. It is difficult, but we will intensify our efforts”.

According to Edu, the State government’s directive for road blockade has been flouted seriously due to the desire of people to travel to their villages.

She urged the task force to proffer solutions, which can be effectively implemented.

“No money has been given to any state to work with. But, the Cross River State government has placed orders for two more ventilators to add to the five we have”.

“We have also opened two isolation centres, one in Calabar and the other in Ogoja. We are about to open another by converting a government hotel of about 200 beds to a temporary quarantine centre in Cross River,” She said.

Government to improve on responsibilities

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong informed members of the task force that the Cross River State Government has concluded arrangements to pay salaries and pension before the weekend.

“With the directive of the Governor, salaries and pensions would be paid before the end of this week. I use this opportunity to appeal to the task force to enforce compliance by ensuring respect for human rights. But, we must agree that people should self-isolate” he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, State Water Board, Dr. Joseph Bassey promised that the board was committed to restoring potable water supply in all urban centres.

“Governor Ben Ayade has released 4 million naira to the board to purchase the chemicals and effect necessary repairs. We have gone far and will restore water before the end of the day” he said.

Other critical stakeholders supported the decisions of both the Federal and State Government for all residents to self-isolate and for markets to be closed apart from food stores, pharmacies and other essential services.

