COVID-19: 56-year-old U.S. Returnee Dies in Lagos

A 56-year-old Nigerian has died as a result of COVID-19 complications in Lagos.

Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos, broke the news on Tuesday.

He said the male patient, who died on Monday, recently returned to the country from the United States.

This brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos to six.

Meanwhile, as of April 13, 2020, the state had recorded 192 COVID-19 cases, of which 120 were still active cases. Six patients were also discharged in the state on Monday.

As part of efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, extended the 14-day lockdown declared in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory.

“This is a difficult decision to take, but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear. The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action is unimaginable. We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. We must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer,” Buhari said in an address to the nation on Monday night.

A total of 343 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 19 states and the federal capital territory.