COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

COVID-19: 25 NYSC Corp Members Test Positive In Gombe

August 1, 20210108
A total of 25 National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members deployed to Gomber State have tested positive for coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, in an interview with PUNCH.

Dahiru said the development occurred at the NYSC camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the 25 corps members had been  moved to the state-owned isolation centre in the Idris Mohammed Infectious Disease Centre, Kwadon.

He said, “Out of the 1,291 that were tested using the Polymerase Chain Reaction, , 25 persons were positive, and one of them is a nursing mother.

“For the sake of coordination, the incident management system in Gombe has convened a meeting at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre and we have also moved them as required by the guideline to the Kwadon isolation centre.

“At the isolation centre, we have made provision for their feeding, medication and their security

 “We have drafted policemen to provide security in the place. They will be managed at the isolation centre until they are negative and they will be returned to join their fellow corps members.

“We have also provided psychosocial support because some of them may be asymptomatic and may wonder why they are being kept there. So, we had to educate them that they pose a risk to the general public because unconsciously, they will be infecting others.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

