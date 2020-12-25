COVID-19: 12am-4am Curfew Still Effective – PTF

December 25, 2020 16

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has insisted that the 12am-4am curfew remains in force amid the second wave of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Dr Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the PTF, made this known on Thursday while briefing reporters in Abuja.

New COVID-19 Protocols

He also announced new protocols as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease, including the closure of bars and clubs in various parts of the country.

The PTF coordinator called on the security agencies to enforce the protocols on the use of face masks and physical distancing.

He echoed the directive that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below should work from home and asked the permanent secretaries in the respective ministries to enforce the order.

Among other protocols, Aliyu called on state authorities to delay the resumption of schools until at least January 18, 2021.

New Strain of COVID-19

He also gave an update on what the Federal Government was doing about the new strain of COVID-19 discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The PTF coordinator disclosed that from Monday next week, all passengers coming in from the UK and South Africa would be compelled to provide their details on the online portal.

According to him, they will also be made to pay for PCR testing on arrival and must test negative and be presented a permit to travel before they will be allowed into Nigeria.

Aliyu noted that a register would also be opened for all passengers from the two countries and the government would ensure that they take the test after seven days.

He gave an assurance that the Federal Government would ensure that those who evade the process were severely dealt with.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, also gave an update on the pandemic at the press briefing.