Covenant, UI, FUTA Become Top Universities In Nigeria

According to Times Higher Education’s 2024 ranking, Covenant University, University of Ibadan, and the Federal University of Technology, Akure are the top three universities in Nigeria.

According to the most recent rating, Covenant University is among the top 1,000 universities in the world. Despite being rated #1 in Nigeria, Covenant University is ranked in the worldwide 801-1000 area.

Covenant University, a private-owned university, is ranked first in Nigeria, with the University of Ibadan coming in second and FUTA coming in third. The Universities of Lagos and Bayero came in fourth and fifth place in Nigeria, respectively. The Ranking Web said the World University ranking includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.

“The Times Higher World University ranking includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. “The table is based on our new WUR 3.0 methodology, which is carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas; teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.”

Others universities that achieve the top ranking is Nigeria include the University of Ilorin, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Afe Babalola University, University of Benin, Federal Univ of Agric, Abeokuta, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Lagos State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Port Harcourt.

Among the 15 top universities, nine are located in the South West, two in the South East, two in the South South, one in the North West and one in the North Central.