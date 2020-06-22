COVD-19: Nigeria’s Daily Figure Drops to 436

- June 22, 2020
COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 436 new cases of Covid-19.

With the latest confirmation on Sunday, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 20, 244 with 6879 Discharged and 518 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases.

Source: VON

