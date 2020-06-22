COVD-19: Nigeria’s Daily Figure Drops to 436

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 436 new cases of Covid-19.
With the latest confirmation on Sunday, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 20, 244 with 6879 Discharged and 518 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases.
436 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-169
Oyo-52
Plateau-31
Imo-29
Kaduna-28
Ogun-23
FCT-18
Enugu-18
Bauchi-17
Bayelsa-14
Rivers-8
Osun-6
Kano-6
Edo-5
Benue-5
Adamawa-3
Borno-2
Abia-1
Ekiti-1
20,244 confirmed
6,879 discharged
518 deaths pic.twitter.com/Y1GqUgSMwI
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 21, 2020
