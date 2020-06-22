COVD-19: Nigeria’s Daily Figure Drops to 436

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 436 new cases of Covid-19.

With the latest confirmation on Sunday, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 20, 244 with 6879 Discharged and 518 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases.

436 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-169

Oyo-52

Plateau-31

Imo-29

Kaduna-28

Ogun-23

FCT-18

Enugu-18

Bauchi-17

Bayelsa-14

Rivers-8

Osun-6

Kano-6

Edo-5

Benue-5

Adamawa-3

Borno-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1 20,244 confirmed

6,879 discharged

518 deaths pic.twitter.com/Y1GqUgSMwI — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 21, 2020

Source: VON