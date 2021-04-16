fbpx
COVAX In Need Of $2bn in Donations For COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Reservation

April 16, 2021075
On Thursday, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) scheme stated that there was a need for $2 billion in donations for the reservation of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The facility noted that every individual was entitled to access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Following the announcement, the facility saw a donation of $400 million from the United States, while Sweden donated $258 million, and the Netherlands donated the sum of $47 million.

Speaking on the equitable distribution of vaccines globally, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, “People everywhere should have access to rigorously tested, safe, and effective Covid-19 vaccines.

“As long as Covid is spreading and replicating anywhere, it poses a threat to people everywhere.”

The Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga said that COVID-19 funding and supply are “insufficient”.

He said, “The supply of vaccines and funding are still insufficient, and there is an urgent need to further strengthen the Covax facility to ensure equitable access to safe, effective, and quality-assured vaccines to people in developing countries.”

READ ALSO: Google To Provide 250,000 Vaccine Doses To Countries In Need

The COVAX scheme has aided the delivery of over 38 million COVID-19 vaccines to 113 countries and territories.

Highlighting the importance of funding, Seth Berkley of Gavi – one of the organisations leading the COVAX initiative – said “We have now secured up to 2.5 billion doses … and sight on another billion doses.

“You can put advance purchase agreements in place but to do those you have financing available.

“That’s why the up-front money is critical.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

