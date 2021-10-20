Court To Hear Fraud Case Against Stella Oduah On Nov 22

October 20, 2021 87

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday has fixed November 22 for the arraignment of a former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, over fraud allegations during her tenure as minister.

Although Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was scheduled for arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday, the proceeding could not take place due to a public holiday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the case had been fixed for November 22 and November 23 for trial.

Justice Ekwo had, on July 12, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the former minister if she failed to appear in court by the next adjourned date (October 19).

The judge had given the warning after Dr Hassan Liman, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in the alleged N5 billion trial against Oduah and eight others told the court that Oduah and one other defendant were not in court to take their plea.

The court had earlier fixed February 9 for the arraignment of the former minister.

But due to the fact that she was not served with the court processes then, the arraignment could not go on.

The court also fixed April 19 for the arraignment but due to the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the matter could not hold.

The lawmaker is facing a fraud charge alongside others in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.

The anti-corruption agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds to the tune of N5 billion while serving as Minister of Aviation.

When the matter was called in the last adjourned date, Liman, who stated that the case was scheduled for arraignment, said the anti-corruption agency had carried out the court order made on February 9.

“On February 22, 2020, my lord made an order of substituted service on the 5th and 6th defendants in the trial.

“We have carried out the order my lord,” he had said.