Court Sentences Former African President Jacob Zuma To Jail

June 29, 2021 73

Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma, has been handed a 15 months prison sentence for contempt of court.

The ex-South African leader was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court having refused to appear before a graft panel.

“The Constitutional Court can do nothing but conclude that Mr Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court,”

Sisi Khampepe, the judge, said.

Zuma had disregarded an order by the constitutional court in January to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was at the helm of the country’s affairs.

READ ALSO: Biafra: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Has Been Arrested

Zuma who is now 79 years old had heeded to his party’s voice to resign as president in 2018 on grounds of alleged corruption.

He is under trial for alleged corruption in a $5 billion arms contract in the late 90s.

He pleaded not guilty in January to a 16-count charge of racketeering, corruption, fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.