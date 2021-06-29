fbpx
Court Sentences Former African President Jacob Zuma To Jail

INTERNATIONAL

Court Sentences Former African President Jacob Zuma To Jail

June 29, 2021073
Former South Africa President, Jacob Zuma, has been handed a 15 months prison sentence for contempt of court.

The ex-South African leader was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court having refused to appear before a graft panel.

“The Constitutional Court can do nothing but conclude that Mr Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court,”
Sisi Khampepe, the judge, said.

Zuma had disregarded an order by the constitutional court in January to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was at the helm of the country’s affairs.

Zuma who is now 79 years old had heeded to his party’s voice to resign as president in 2018 on grounds of alleged corruption.

He is under trial for alleged corruption in a $5 billion arms contract in the late 90s.

He pleaded not guilty in January to a 16-count charge of racketeering, corruption, fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

