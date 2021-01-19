Court Sentences Assistant Commissioner of Police To Life Imprisonment Over...

January 19, 2021 30

An assistant commissioner of police, Okubo Aboye, has been sentenced on Monday by a court in Ekiti State to life imprisonment for buying a vehicle which was stolen by kidnappers.

John Adeyeye who is a Judge of an Ekiti state high court, also sentenced Niyi Afolabi, Aboye’s mechanic, to life imprisonment.

The investigating police officer while testifying during the trial, said the vehicle was traced to Aboye’s residence and upon interrogation, he admitted that he purchased Hilux van from his mechanic who received it from some kidnappers.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was committed “on or about the 9th -19th day of May 2005 at GRA, Ado Ekiti. The kidnappers then armed themselves with guns and kidnapped one Moses Ajogri 40 and robbed him of his Toyota Hilux van with Reg. No. APP 509 BK.”

READ ALSO: Akeredolu Bans Cattle Grazing In Ondo Forest Reserves

Felix Awoniyi, the prosecuting counsel, said the offence contravened sections 346(2), 1(2)a, and section 5 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti state, 2012 and Robbery and firearms special provisions Act, Cap R11, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Delivering judgment on Monday, the judge held: “Kidnapping people for ransom is very rampant in not only the state but in Nigeria as a whole.

“The court will be failing in its duty to protect the members of the society if adequate punishment is not given to the accused persons.

“I find you guilty of receiving stolen vehicle. All evidence pointed to the fact that you were aware that the car was stolen. You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence.”

Rhe following people were also sentenced to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine, for kidnapping; Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun, 39; Femi Omiawe, 40; Damilola Obamoyegun, 20; Bose Sade Ajayi, 30; George Lucky, 35; Chukwuma Nnamani, 22; and Sunday Ogunleye, 45.